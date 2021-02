Today, 08:43 PM #1 EmperorStarscream Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Valleyfield, Quebec Posts: 5 WFC Siege accessories





Looking for a mace accessory for siege Megatron (no I won't buy the blunt repaint weaponizer pack. )







Is there a good 3rd party mace out there? (it can be one solid piece I don't mind)





Also looking for a blade for siege Jetfire. Is the shockwave labs the best one?





lastly,





need some pink blast effects for my Decepticons. Anyone recommend any in particular?





Found these dunno if they are any good?







https://www.shapeways.com/product/B5...ionId=97719420





Thank you! Hi all,Looking for a mace accessory for siege Megatron (no I won't buy the blunt repaint weaponizer pack. )Is there a good 3rd party mace out there? (it can be one solid piece I don't mind)Also looking for a blade for siege Jetfire. Is the shockwave labs the best one?lastly,need some pink blast effects for my Decepticons. Anyone recommend any in particular?Found these dunno if they are any good?Thank you!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge