Today, 09:46 AM
#1
RIP SEALI_ME, TF BOTS AVAILABLE FOR RE-HOMING
Reposted from TFW2005:
Quote:
This is seali_me's (Andre's) wife... er, widow. As a few of you know he had passed away last January from brain aneurysm.
To those who wanted to know, yes, he was buried with one of his bots.
I have around 10+ years' worth of bots from his collection that I need to re-home, simply because that others might enjoy them as Andre is no longer around to play with them. That being said, his bots have been gently played with, unless it's MSIB (when he has doubles and triples). I will keep on updating this thread as I work through his collection, which is an entire room in our basement (I guess most have heard of it or seen it in pics).
All prices are in Canadian Dollars. I accept Paypal. If you're local, pick up is always welcome, if not, please add shipping. I am happy to combine multiple products to save on shipping.
Photos of bots available found on original thread here: http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...oming.1148508/
Thank you everyone.
Today, 09:53 AM
#2
Re: RIP SEALI_ME, TF BOTS AVAILABLE FOR RE-HOMING
Free bump!
Today, 10:08 AM
#3
Re: RIP SEALI_ME, TF BOTS AVAILABLE FOR RE-HOMING
Haha, thanks!
Today, 10:40 AM
#4
Re: RIP SEALI_ME, TF BOTS AVAILABLE FOR RE-HOMING
Undoubtedly late as I didn't know him but have seen his posts here under this site's name but my sincerest condolences for your loss
