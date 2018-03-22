|
Studio Series Leader Class Blackout In-Hand Gallery
Yenting Lai
*on*to TFND – Transformers Never Die Facebook group, we have a detailed gallery of the highly expected*Studio Series Leader Class Blackout. We get a very nice and complete gallery (almost 60 pictures) with pictures in and out of the box, the inner diorama, shots from different angles in both modes, transformation sequence, comparison sizes and more for your viewing pleasure. One of the images features the toy next to a ruler, revealing the size of the figure: 24 cm approximately in robot mode and 35 cm approximately in helicopter mode. This » Continue Reading.
