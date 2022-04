Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,184

IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3



This War nears its End, as Exarchon looks for a third body to make himself complete once more and receives backup that could prove devastating to all who oppose him. Review the 5-page preview of issue #3, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator



Creator credits : Brian Ruckley (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Sebastian Piriz (Cover Artist), Susan Margevich (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Cover Artist)

