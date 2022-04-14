PREVIEWSworld dropped their 5-page looks at this week’s New Comic Book Day arrivals, with Transformers issue #42 up first. Against impossible odds, Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, and Bumblebee must make an unthinkable choice: is Cybertron even worth saving? Find out after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist)
