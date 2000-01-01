Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 07:57 PM   #1
Banshee
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 337
Earthrise Runabout (local sale, MTL area)
I have an extra MISB Earthrise Runabout for sale, from an online order.

Asking for 45$, which is a tad less than what I paid for with shipping.

Local only. I'm on the south shore of Montreal.

EDIT: On hold.
Last edited by Banshee; Yesterday at 08:25 PM.
