Old Today, 03:56 PM   #1
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,645
TFSS 5.0 Fractyl and Lifeline on eBay
Selling both Lifeline and Fractyl on ebay. They're untransformed, with all accessories and paperwork unopened.

Damn shame they came in the same box. Stupid Fun Pub. Anyway, toys!

FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
