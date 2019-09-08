|
Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Robert Axelrod (Movor) Passed Away
A post in*Mobile Monicker Productions Facebook
*brought us the sad news that*Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Robert Axelrod (Movor) has passed Away. This was later confirmed via Robert Axelrod Official Facebook account
. While Mr. Axelrod was the voice of Movor in*Robots in Disguise 2001 cartoon, he was a prolific voice actor with over 150 characters in many famous franchises including*Wizardmon and Armadillomon from Digimon, and the*legendary Lord Zedd and Finister from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. This is a sad week indeed for RID fans, since we had also » Continue Reading.
