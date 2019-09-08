Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Robert Axelrod (Movor) Passed Away


A post in*Mobile Monicker Productions Facebook*brought us the sad news that*Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Robert Axelrod (Movor) has passed Away. This was later confirmed via Robert Axelrod Official Facebook account. While Mr. Axelrod was the voice of Movor in*Robots in Disguise 2001 cartoon, he was a prolific voice actor with over 150 characters in many famous franchises including*Wizardmon and Armadillomon from Digimon, and the*legendary Lord Zedd and Finister from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. This is a sad week indeed for RID fans, since we had also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Robert Axelrod (Movor) Passed Away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



