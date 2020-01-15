|
New Transformers Authentics ?Bravo? Ratchet, ?Alpha? Soundwave & Titan Changers Griml
Courtesy of our very own*Fc203*we have our first look
at the new Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Ratchet, “Alpha” Soundwave & Titan Changers Grimlock And Starscream*figures. Just when you may have thought that the Authentics line was over after months of silence, new figures have been listed at Family Dollar website. These are simple and relatively cheap figures molded in the new Evergreen design. 5-inch “Bravo” assortment Ratchet 7-inch “Alpha” assortment Soundwave 11-inch Titan Changers Grimlock & Starscream
So far, the Authentics figures have been spotted only at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores at US retail, so » Continue Reading.
