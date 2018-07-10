Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,626

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Scooters By Razor



Screen Rant



The post







Screen Rant is giving us our first look at Transformers: Bumblebee movie licensed Scooters by Razor. The scooters are available in two variants; with one exclusive to San Diego Comic Con 2018. The exclusive yellow scooter will feature an additional white stripe and two black stripes with a black Autobot insignia. The regular version will only feature a red Autobot logo. Screen Rant article also mentions that many other movie licensed items will be showcased at SDCC. TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE RAZOR SCOOTER (HASBRO SDCC EXCLUSIVE) (Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/ Available at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 and in limited quantities at Razor.com)





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

