Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Scooters By Razor


Screen Rant is giving us our first look at*Transformers: Bumblebee movie licensed Scooters by Razor. The scooters are available in two variants; with one exclusive to San Diego Comic Con 2018. The exclusive yellow scooter will feature an additional white stripe and two black stripes with a black Autobot insignia. The regular version will only feature a red*Autobot logo. Screen Rant article also mentions that many other movie licensed items will be showcased at SDCC. TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE RAZOR SCOOTER (HASBRO SDCC EXCLUSIVE) (Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/ Available at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 and in limited quantities at Razor.com) The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Scooters By Razor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
