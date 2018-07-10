Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Final Vote Now Open
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,626
Hasbro Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Final Vote Now Open


Hasbro have opened the final vote for their 2018 Hall of Fame. The finalists are: Favourite Transformers character: Blackarachnia, Unicron, and Omega Supreme Toy of 2018: Leader class Movie Blackout, Power of the Primes Optimus Prime, Power of the Primes Battleslash &#38; Roadtrap aka Battletrap You can find out more about how to vote (using hashtags via replying to a Facebook post) on the official Transformers Facebook page. How will you vote? Will you go for the Beast Wars femme fatale, the last role of Orson Welles and Transformers’ biggest baddie, or the Autobot big guy who featured in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Final Vote Now Open appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece YOTG Cassettes Lot RUMBLE BUZZSAW FRENZY RAVAGE B.SAW
Transformers
Transformers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Unicron Opened 100% Complete
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.