Hasbro Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Final Vote Now Open



Hasbro have opened the final vote for their 2018 Hall of Fame. The finalists are: Favourite Transformers character: Blackarachnia, Unicron, and Omega Supreme Toy of 2018: Leader class Movie Blackout, Power of the Primes Optimus Prime, Power of the Primes Battleslash & Roadtrap aka Battletrap You can find out more about how to vote (using hashtags via replying to a Facebook post) on



The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

