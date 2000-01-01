Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-order?
Today, 07:02 PM
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-order?
Thanks!
Today, 07:05 PM
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,586
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
Lol, right? I checked everywhere. Everything is sold out...
Today, 07:06 PM
Darkmatter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
Next best option?
Or is it over? lol
Today, 07:12 PM
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,586
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
I've checked Canadian, American and pretty much all the China retailers, sold out everywhere. The only place is Ebay and it's being scalped for like $600. The entire reissue was announced so poorly.
