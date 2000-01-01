Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-order?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:02 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-order?
Thanks!
Darkmatter is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:05 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,586
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
Quote:
Originally Posted by Darkmatter View Post
Thanks!
Lol, right? I checked everywhere. Everything is sold out...
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:06 PM   #3
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
Next best option?


Or is it over? lol
Darkmatter is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:12 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,586
Re: Wow, no thread on FT-29T reissue? I'm shocked! Anywhere left in Canada to pre-ord
I've checked Canadian, American and pretty much all the China retailers, sold out everywhere. The only place is Ebay and it's being scalped for like $600. The entire reissue was announced so poorly.
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 07:16 PM.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Studio Series 22 Dropkick MISB
Transformers
NEW - Transformers studio series 55 Scavenger ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sergeant Kup Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
NEW - Hasbro Transformers Studio Series Skipjack 67 ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Mindwipe Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Seaspray Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Rumble Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.