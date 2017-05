Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,614

Thanks to Dengeki Hobby and Type-R of the 2005 Boards we have our first look at Takara Tomy's Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy figures. LG-47, LG-48 and LG-49 will each come with a Titan Master and there are some key differences from their US counterparts: Clear wings on KB New 5mm port on Triggerhappy Different paint apps on Repugnus Clouder (Doubledealer) is using the Ramhorn face and the Sawback Titan Master Brawn is a different shade of green and has blue windows Kickback has extra detail paint apps

