Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy First Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,614
Takara Tomy Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy First Images


Thanks to Dengeki Hobby and Type-R of the 2005 Boards we have our first look at Takara Tomy’s Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy figures. LG-47, LG-48 and LG-49 will each come with a Titan Master and there are some key differences from their US counterparts: Clear wings on KB New 5mm port on Triggerhappy Different paint apps on Repugnus Clouder (Doubledealer) is using the Ramhorn face and the Sawback Titan Master Brawn is a different shade of green and has blue windows Kickback has extra detail paint apps

The post Takara Tomy Legends Kickback, Brawn and Triggerhappy First Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-05 MP5 MP-5 MP05 ? Megatron ? MIB Original Japanese
Transformers
Takara Decepticon Hunter Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers MakeToys Green Giant Type-61 (Devestator)
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
transformers masterpiece prowl
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Bumblebee Mp-21, Custom Flaming Bee, Autobots
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.