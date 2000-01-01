Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:05 AM   #1
dingd0ng
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,675
Takara LG-41 Leo Prime MISB
Hi Everyone,

I have a LG-41 Leo Convoy MISB, decided to part with all the head master line. This is my final Takara piece that i have not opened.

Willing to let it go for $75 shipped within Canada, or picked up in Markham for $65.

Please PM me if you are interested.
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
