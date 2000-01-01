Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:55 PM   #1
Vain
Spin Drive Smasher
Vain's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Montreal/QC
Posts: 1,262
TFcon 2017 Wants: Vain Edition
Hey all,

Looking for a few Transformers but also some specific TOKU stuff.

Here's what I'm looking for:
  • S.H Figuarts Blade
  • S.H. Figuarts Ryuki
  • S.H. Figuarts Renewal Kuuga
  • S.H. Figuarts Chaser
  • Ultra-Act Zero
  • Ultra-Act Ultraman Max
  • Ultra-Act Kirin Effects
  • Makestoys Downbeat


Will update later!

Thanks!
