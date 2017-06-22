Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,091
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon DC 2017


TFcon USA 2017 Tickets are now on sale for DC: http://www.tfcon.com/tickets TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place in DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guest NEIL ROSS the voices of Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag and Springer in Transformers Generation 1, Transformers writer JAMES ROBERTS and more TBA. Online booking for the TFcon DC 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon DC 2017 Tickets are now on sale.

The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon DC 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
