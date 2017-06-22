|
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon DC 2017
TFcon USA 2017 Tickets are now on sale for DC: http://www.tfcon.com/tickets TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place in DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guest NEIL ROSS the voices of Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag and Springer in Transformers Generation 1, Transformers writer JAMES ROBERTS and more TBA. Online booking for the TFcon DC 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon DC 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.
The post Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon DC 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.