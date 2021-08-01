|
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed To December 2022?
Last week, Paramount Pictures Corporation*has filed a new copyright entry at the United States Copyright Office
for the upcoming*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The entry contains a brand new synopsis (highlighting Scourge) along with several other details. It is interesting to note that the Projected Date of Publication is December 2022. On a copyright filing for a movie, the Projected Date of Publication is the estimated date of the release of the movie. This is true for all movie copyright filings (see attached records of other movies – Sonic The Hedgehog 2 by Paramount Pictures and Eternals from Marvel » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed To December 2022?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca