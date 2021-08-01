Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed To December 2022?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,917
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed To December 2022?


Last week, Paramount Pictures Corporation*has filed a new copyright entry at the United States Copyright Office for the upcoming*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The entry contains a brand new synopsis (highlighting Scourge) along with several other details. It is interesting to note that the Projected Date of Publication is December 2022. On a copyright filing for a movie, the Projected Date of Publication is the estimated date of the release of the movie. This is true for all movie copyright filings (see attached records of other movies – Sonic The Hedgehog 2 by Paramount Pictures and Eternals from Marvel &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed To December 2022? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Scorponok Mega Class Beast Machines Megatron and Airazor PARTS AS IS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WHEELJACK LOYAL SUBJECTS SERIES 3
Transformers
Transformers THE LOYAL SUBJECTS Wave 3 1/48 HOUND VHTF
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Tarantulas Transmetals Deluxe Beast Wars Transformers
Transformers
transformers fortress maximus
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Kingdom Red Alert WFC Walgreens Deluxe Siege War for Cybertron MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.