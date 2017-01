Today, 09:58 AM #1 BigWillay Beasty Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Richmond Hill Posts: 350 Make Toys Downbeat or Toyworld Coolsville? Alright folks, curious to get some peoples opinions.... I grabbed the Generation Toys J4ZZ which I have posted for sale... while he is inredible and gorgeous.... just doesn't work with my G1 mps.... the way I had hoped. so the question becomes... Do you go Make Toys Downbeat or do you go Toyworld Coolsville???



Who will be your MP Jazz? Last edited by BigWillay; Today at 10:02 AM . Today, 10:11 AM #2 Scrapmaker Heavy Weapon Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 369 Re: Make Toys Downbeat or Toyworld Coolsville? Hard to say, man. Coolsville looks a lil boxier in robot mode, Downbeat looks a lil further offwhite. I've never handled a Toysworld, but I have a couple Maketoys and they're solid.



It's weird, there's so many options and they're so similar. Been struggling to decide between GCreations GDW-01 and Generation Toy GT-03 Optimus, myself.

For toy accuracy, Coolsville.



My money's on Downbeat. I like the overall look better and the cleaner deco. He didn't have tons of stickers in the cartoon, so that's what I'd prefer. Your mileage may vary. For cartoon accuracy, Downbeat.For toy accuracy, Coolsville.My money's on Downbeat. I like the overall look better and the cleaner deco. He didn't have tons of stickers in the cartoon, so that's what I'd prefer. Your mileage may vary.

