Old Today, 09:20 AM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 85
TFcon 2020 Exclusives?
Was planning on going even with the new date, but have any of the exclusives been discussed? There is no news on their website
