Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Shadows Rising Arcade Game By Sega Appearing At Bowl Expo 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,482
Transformers: Shadows Rising Arcade Game By Sega Appearing At Bowl Expo 2018


Get ready to play! Finally, after their official announcement in March,*we have an interesting update on the upcoming*Transformers: Shadows Rising Arcade Game By Sega. Transformers Shadows Rising is the long-awaited follow up to the smash hit licensed video game Transformers Human Alliance. Thanks to an article on Arcade Heroes Website, we can confirm that the game will be shown at the International Bowl Expo 2018*in Las Vegas, Nevada. New images of the cabinet are shown too. The cabinet has some extra modifications compared to the one we had seen previously in the official announcement back in March. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Shadows Rising Arcade Game By Sega Appearing At Bowl Expo 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-03 Kalecgo Onslaught Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Transformers Takara Trypticon MINT RARE Boxed MIB Complete D-63
Transformers
Transformers Menasor Fansproject set
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class STARSCREAM PLUS FWI-01 Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.