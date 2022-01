GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,041

Top 10 Fan-Voted Transformers of 2021



https://youtu.be/0He7ayB4zY0 With 2021 outta here and 2022 kicking off, we begin to look at the year that was the fan-voted top 10 Transformers of 2021. Naturally, some of these I agree with and others I do not. It was wide open with votes for every line, official and third party. Here is how the votes panned out!