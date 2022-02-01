Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:12 PM   #1
malteselegacy
Long live Galvatron!
malteselegacy's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Canada
Posts: 931
Transformers MP and Animated
Items for sale

Takara MP-09 Rodimus Prime original release. Only transformed once. Have box & instructions. $300

Takara Transformers Animated Blackout $300 MISB
Hasbro Transformers Animated Jetstorm and Jetfire $150
