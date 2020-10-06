UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 425

Re: My Frist Review I dont get it. you keep calling him Blastor when its Blaster, even says so right on the box in your vid.





im also not sure why you think its an earthrise figure, its clearly a G1 reissue.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________