Today, 03:23 PM   #1
Dagger
My Frist Review
I thought I'd try my hand at the whole video review thing. This is my first attempt. Here's the link for anyone interested:

TRANSFORMERS- WAR FOR CYBERTRON-EARTHRISE- BLASTOR
Click image for larger version Name: 20201006_214912.jpg Views: 3 Size: 79.5 KB ID: 47509  
Today, 03:58 PM   #2
delrue
Re: My Frist Review
Is this satire?
Today, 04:06 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Re: My Frist Review
I dont get it. you keep calling him Blastor when its Blaster, even says so right on the box in your vid.


im also not sure why you think its an earthrise figure, its clearly a G1 reissue.
Today, 04:29 PM   #4
RNSrobot
Re: My Frist Review
I dont get it. you keep calling him Blastor when its Blaster, even says so right on the box in your vid.


im also not sure why you think its an earthrise figure, its clearly a G1 reissue.
:r olleyes:
Today, 04:29 PM   #5
RNSrobot
Re: My Frist Review
I thought I'd try my hand at the whole video review thing. This is my first attempt. Here's the link for anyone interested:

TRANSFORMERS- WAR FOR CYBERTRON-EARTHRISE- BLASTOR
GOLD
