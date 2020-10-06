Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
My Frist Review
Today, 03:23 PM
Dagger
AKA Oblivatron
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: St Catharines, Ontario
Posts: 79
My Frist Review
I thought I'd try my hand at the whole video review thing. This is my first attempt. Here's the link for anyone interested:
TRANSFORMERS- WAR FOR CYBERTRON-EARTHRISE- BLASTOR
Today, 03:58 PM
delrue
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 89
Re: My Frist Review
Is this satire?
Today, 04:06 PM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 425
Re: My Frist Review
I dont get it. you keep calling him Blastor when its Blaster, even says so right on the box in your vid.
im also not sure why you think its an earthrise figure, its clearly a G1 reissue.
Today, 04:29 PM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,482
Re: My Frist Review
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
I dont get it. you keep calling him Blastor when its Blaster, even says so right on the box in your vid.
im also not sure why you think its an earthrise figure, its clearly a G1 reissue.
:r olleyes:
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
Today, 04:29 PM
Re: My Frist Review
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Dagger
I thought I'd try my hand at the whole video review thing. This is my first attempt. Here's the link for anyone interested:
TRANSFORMERS- WAR FOR CYBERTRON-EARTHRISE- BLASTOR
GOLD
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
