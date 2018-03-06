|
Hasbros Soundtracks Saturdays Transformers G1 Soundtrack
The official*Transformers YouTube account
*has uploaded a new*Hasbros Soundtracks Saturdays music clip*this time bringing some nostalgia with a sample of the classic*Transformers G1 Soundtrack. The video features several clips from the G1 Transformers cartoon episode “Divide And Conquer” and we are sure old-timer fans will love this tune. It’s good to remember that the G1 soundtrack was officially released in 2018
only on vinyl. Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards where you will also find the previous entries to this official music videos:*Roll Out Sing Along Video By Mount Holly,
*Gigantik Sing Along Video By Crash Kings
*and*
