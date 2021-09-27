Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,208
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2, Autobot


Following up from the official Golden Disk Collection reveal yesterday with Road Ranger &#038; Puffer, we now have the reveal for Chapter 2 – Autobot Jackpot with Sights!

The post Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2, Autobot Jackpot with Sights Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 01:46 PM
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 579
Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2, Auto
Jackpot!
Today, 02:11 PM
steamwhistle
Titanium
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,280
Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2, Auto
Not Wheeljackish.
