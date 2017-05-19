Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Optimus Prime #7 full preview


Straight from Newsarama*comes the five-page preview for next week’s Optimus Prime #7. In the aftermath of the Junkions’ invasion of Earth, Optimus has a chat with the president of the United States about both of their histories, and on Cybertron millions of years in the past, reluctant Autobot recruit Jetfire struggles to fit into his new role as he also faces prejudice for his Decepticon affiliations. Read the pages after the break, and pick the issue up on May 24! &#160;

