Hasbro Concludes Lionsgate Takeover?

The Hollywood Reporters reports that Hasbro has concluded taking over*Lionsgate due to a dispute regarding the acquisition price. Had the takeover was successful, Hasbro would have gained the capabilities of distributing its media content (such as movies based on Hasbro properties) across the globe. Hasbro and Lionsgate earlier collaborated on the animated feature My Little Pony: The Movie, which starred Emily Blunt. The project was produced by Hasbro's Allspark Pictures, with Lionsgate distributing and marketing the film globally, with the exception of China. It's unclear whether the negotiations could be revived in the future.