More Job Openings For Boulder Media Studio?s Transformers Animated Series Production
Boulder Media Studio has posted a couple of more job openings for a ‘Transformers Production’. While specifically not stated, the 2D requirement suggests that it may be for the Rescue Bots Academy animated series. The job listings are as follows: 2D- Props Designer- Transformers Production 2D Concept Designers- Transformers Production
You can check out the job descriptions and how to apply via the links above.*Please note that the jobs may involve relocating to Dublin, Ireland.
