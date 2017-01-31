|
Info and Images Of AU-Takara Tomy Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition
To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the first Transformers Live Action Movie, Japanese telecommunication company AU is partnering up with Takara Tomy to deliver Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition. We’ve first heard about the line*back in January
as a Crowdfunding project. The toy transforms from robot mode to mobile phone alt-mode with an actual notification functionality built in. When paired with a mobile phone, Infobar Optimus Prime will notify of any incoming calls or messages giving a practical usage for the toy. Infobar Optimus Prime comes with a mini mobile phone, a stand and several swappable “wallpapers”. Priced at*¥ » Continue Reading.
