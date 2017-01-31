Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Info and Images Of AU-Takara Tomy Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,493
Info and Images Of AU-Takara Tomy Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition


To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the first Transformers Live Action Movie, Japanese telecommunication company AU is partnering up with Takara Tomy to deliver Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition. We’ve first heard about the line*back in January as a Crowdfunding project. The toy transforms from robot mode to mobile phone alt-mode with an actual notification functionality built in. When paired with a mobile phone, Infobar Optimus Prime will notify of any incoming calls or messages giving a practical usage for the toy. Infobar Optimus Prime comes with a mini mobile phone, a stand and several swappable “wallpapers”. Priced at*¥ &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Info and Images Of AU-Takara Tomy Infobar Optimus Prime Annin Edition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017 Exclusive SEALED
Transformers
transformers battle ops bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.