Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official Sto
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,414
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official Sto


Via Takara Tomy Website we have new stock images of*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron. These upcoming Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives will feature new G1-Toy-based decos. MP-29 Laserwave (Shockwave) is coming in a great dark purple plastic. While being toy accurate, this may please fans who wanted a darker shade of purple option to the original light purple colors of MP-29. Masterpiece MP-36+ Megatron is also a new G1-toy-based Masterpiece Megatron. This release features great tampos that resemble the old stickers on the inner legs and arms of the original G1 toy, silver chromed parts &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:13 PM   #2
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,016
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official
I find it hilarious MP-36+ has Decepticon symbols on it's butt cheeks in robot mode.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:19 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,467
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official
tramp stamp!
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MPM-5 BARRICADE FORD POLICE CAR ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Voyager Decepticon Blackout - 100% Complete with Box
Transformers
1986 Transformers G1 HOT ROD MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro Fr Meteorite vintage
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 SWOOP MISPRINT MINT box Dinobot Japan ERROR rare Assaillo
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Primal Prime (Optimal Optimus) - MISB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Transformers Titan Class Metroplex NIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.