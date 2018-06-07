|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official Sto
Via Takara Tomy Website we have new stock images of*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron. These upcoming Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives will feature new G1-Toy-based decos. MP-29 Laserwave (Shockwave)
is coming in a great dark purple plastic. While being toy accurate, this may please fans who wanted a darker shade of purple option to the original light purple colors of MP-29. Masterpiece MP-36+
Megatron is also a new G1-toy-based Masterpiece Megatron. This release features great tampos that resemble the old stickers on the inner legs and arms of the original G1 toy, silver chromed parts » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-29+ Laserwave (Shockwave) and MP-36+ Megatron Official Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.