Toyworld TW-C07X Constructor Perfect Edition Images



Third party company Toyworld have uploaded, via their Weibo account, images of a new release of their popular Constructor (G1 Devastator) mold:*TW-C07X Constructor Perfect Edition. Toyworld is adding a new variant of their impressive take on the iconic G1 Devastator. This Constructor Perfect Edition will be a limited run with several improvements in deco and several parts like treads and other vehicles parts, as well as more G1 accurate colors and head. A great chance to add this mold into your collection if you missed the previous releases. This impressive set is scheduled for release on December 2019. You can



