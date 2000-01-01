Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Selling a ton of g1, older classics, 3p
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:32 PM
#
1
brr-icy
G1 Collector
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,524
Selling a ton of g1, older classics, 3p
I haven't listed everything, still working on it for tfcon. If you see anything, it can be brought to the show or shipped earlier. There's a lot more usa g1 that hasn't been photographed yet as well:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/193704910@N03/?
__________________
my collection
^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list
My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
brr-icy
View Public Profile
Send a private message to brr-icy
Find More Posts by brr-icy
Today, 09:49 PM
#
2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,730
Re: Selling a ton of g1, older classics, 3p
UN
STOPPABLE!
Damn that's some good G1
__________________
my Wanted thread
my Feedback thread
evenstaves
View Public Profile
Send a private message to evenstaves
Find More Posts by evenstaves
Today, 10:03 PM
#
3
Lioconvoy81
Machine War
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 261
Re: Selling a ton of g1, older classics, 3p
PM sent
Lioconvoy81
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Lioconvoy81
Find More Posts by Lioconvoy81
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers: G1- Vintage: PREDACON, DIVEBOMB W/ MINT MANUAL?
Transformers Optimus Prime Revenge Of The Fallen 2009 HASBRO MASK
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers War for Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage - New
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:10 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.