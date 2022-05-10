Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker Official Images & Promotional Video


The offcial Takara Tomy YouTube channel have just uploaded our first official promotional video of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker. The video shows Trailbreaker in all hi glory. The classic*Toyota 4WD Hi-Lux camper truck alt mode features opening hood and doors, and can place Masterpiece mini-figures inside. It comes with g1-cartoon inspired accessories like a parabolic antenna and an alternate front grill. Robot mode shows the cartoon-accurate style of recent Masterpiece figures and includes Trailbreakers shoulder weapons and multi-nozzle gun, blast effects and 3 interchangeable faces. Trailbreaker is scheduled for December 2022 and priced 21780 yen which is $167.61 &#187; Continue Reading.

