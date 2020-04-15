Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magic Square MS-24 Garbage Man (Legends Scale G1 Wreck-Gar) Images


Via Mechanic Toy Weibo*we have our first color images of the new*Magic Square MS-24 Garbage Man (Legends Scale G1 Wreck-Gar). This is another cool item designed for the competitive Legends scale market. This little Junkion looks very nice in both modes, specially if we consider this figure is only 11 cm tall in robot mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Remember that this is still a prototype and mold and color changes may be done in the final product. Interested in starting your Legends scale &#187; Continue Reading.

