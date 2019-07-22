|
Transformers X Ghostbusters Issues #04 and #05 Sneak Peek
Via IDW’s Senoir Editor*Tom Waltz On Twitter
*we have a nice*Transformers X Ghostbusters Issues #04 and #05 Sneak Peek. We a set of 4 images (no text) showing off Megatron in ghost form, Ectotron and the Ghostbusters together, a gret Optimus Prime vs Megatron sketch and a colored panel of Optimus Prime in his*MP-10G Ecto-35 colors. This figure was a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive this year. You can check our our complete gallery
of the toy here
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and don’t forget that the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers X Ghostbusters Issues #04 and #05 Sneak Peek
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.