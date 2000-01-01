|
Bayformers Jazz (G1 Repaint)
I recently picked up the G1 repaint of Bayverse Jazz. I'm not a Bayformers guy by a long shot but I'm a sucker for G1 and I can't pass up a Jazz when I see it.
I have the silver version and it's amazing just how much a paint scheme can do for a toy (or anything for that matter). This white and blue stripes, the Jazz on the doors, the numbering, all things that would have made the movie version that much better.
Anyways, as a stand alone bot, I kinda like it. Yeah the arms are rediculously bad, he's pretty stumpy, but the deco just makes a dumb bot into a recognizable character.
Think we will ever see Bayformers in Diaclone repaints?