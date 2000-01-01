Today, 04:04 AM #1 79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 194 Bayformers Jazz (G1 Repaint) I recently picked up the G1 repaint of Bayverse Jazz. I'm not a Bayformers guy by a long shot but I'm a sucker for G1 and I can't pass up a Jazz when I see it.



I have the silver version and it's amazing just how much a paint scheme can do for a toy (or anything for that matter). This white and blue stripes, the Jazz on the doors, the numbering, all things that would have made the movie version that much better.



Anyways, as a stand alone bot, I kinda like it. Yeah the arms are rediculously bad, he's pretty stumpy, but the deco just makes a dumb bot into a recognizable character.



Think we will ever see Bayformers in Diaclone repaints?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

