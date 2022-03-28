The Icon Heroes Coming Soon menu for Transformers products grows by five items: Optimus Prime Action Statue Autobot Faction Bookend Decepticon Faction Bookend Devastator Retro Mouse Pad Ravage X Rumble Retro Pin Set Secure your pre-orders
Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue – Available 1st Quarter 2023, $125.00 Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue! In a heroic pose atop an Autobot faction base, this jumbo polystone action statue stands over 12 inches tall featuring a moving head action. Each action statue is individually numbered, hand painted, and includes
