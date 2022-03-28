Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Icon Heroes: Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue, Faction Bookends, Mouse Pad, P
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,049
Icon Heroes: Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue, Faction Bookends, Mouse Pad, P


The Icon Heroes Coming Soon menu for Transformers products grows by five items: Optimus Prime Action Statue Autobot Faction Bookend Decepticon Faction Bookend Devastator Retro Mouse Pad Ravage X Rumble Retro Pin Set Secure your pre-orders, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue – Available 1st Quarter 2023, $125.00 Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue! In a heroic pose atop an Autobot faction base, this jumbo polystone action statue stands over 12 inches tall featuring a moving head action. Each action statue is individually numbered, hand painted, and includes &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Icon Heroes: Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue, Faction Bookends, Mouse Pad, Pin Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
SCG Power Rangers LLC 2019 Hasbro SA Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers: Generations - Combiner Wars Devastator
Transformers
1985 TRANSFORMERS WINDSOCK 40"-MINT IN SEALED PACKAGE
Transformers
NEW Transformers Toys Studio Series 86-07 Dinobot Slug Action Figure 8.5" $102
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Lot CHUG
Transformers
Star Wars TRANSFORMERS - DARTH VADER Tie Advanced Fighter Action Figure
Transformers
GELSHARK - Transformers RID - Takara Sonokong 2001 Sky-Byte LOOSE Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.