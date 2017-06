On-Set Photos from Transformers: The Last Knight

The official website for Transformers: The Last Knight has been updated with some artistic behind the scenes photos from the set of the upcoming movie. A few of them have shown up online before, however there are some new ones within the bunch. Highlights include: Josh Duhamel with the military Laura Haddock leading Mark Wahlberg through the smoke Wahlberg using his alien gun Jarrod Carmichael and Isabela Moner looking off into the distance