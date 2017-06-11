|
On-Set Photos from Transformers: The Last Knight
The official website for Transformers: The Last Knight has been updated with some artistic behind the scenes photos from the set of the upcoming movie. A few of them have*shown up online before, however there are some new ones within the bunch. Highlights include: Josh Duhamel with the military Laura Haddock leading Mark Wahlberg through*the smoke Wahlberg using his alien gun Jarrod Carmichael and Isabela Moner looking off into the distance The images have all been mirrored in this post*after the jump.
The post On-Set Photos from Transformers: The Last Knight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.