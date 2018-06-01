Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Replies To Bizarre Transformers Toy Listing Rumors


Remember the bizarre Transformers listing which surfaced not too long ago? It just so happens that Hasbro is acknowledging the the leak discovered by our Boards Member Dilbertron, by posting an Instagram Story on their official account under the caption: “People are talking about our secret project”. The story ends with Hasbro stating “Stay Tuned”, implying some sort of an explanation in the future. With San Diego Comic Con 2018 just around the corner, we may soon find out more about these perplexing discoveries. Until then, Toilet Troop, Techie Team, Greaser Gang and Jock Squad continues to*boggle our &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Replies To Bizarre Transformers Toy Listing Rumors appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
