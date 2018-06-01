Remember the bizarre Transformers listing which surfaced not too long ago
? It just so happens that Hasbro is acknowledging the the leak discovered by our Boards Member Dilbertron, by posting an Instagram Story on their official account
under the caption: “People are talking about our secret project”. The story ends with Hasbro stating “Stay Tuned”, implying some sort of an explanation in the future. With San Diego Comic Con 2018 just around the corner, we may soon find out more about these perplexing discoveries. Until then, Toilet Troop, Techie Team, Greaser Gang and Jock Squad continues to*boggle our » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.