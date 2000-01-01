|
Ener-Con Exclusives Available @TFcon Toronto 2018
Ener-Con organizers will be in attendance at TFcon Toronto 2018 and will have a limited number of our past exclusives available available for purchase.
Please PM myself to arrange for meet up/pick up.
Items include:
2015 Renderform Cruise Night Stunticon Weapon Pack - $25
2017 Ener-Con T-Shirt featuring Jazz art(same as my avatar) from TFcon super fan Paul Gubernarchuck, aka Guber! - $20 (Limited Sizes Available - Medium, Large and XL I think)
Free Ener-Con 2017 Shot Glass with an purchase!
Please PM if interested!!!!!
