Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,795

Ener-Con Exclusives Available @TFcon Toronto 2018 Ener-Con organizers will be in attendance at TFcon Toronto 2018 and will have a limited number of our past exclusives available available for purchase.



Please PM myself to arrange for meet up/pick up.



Items include:



2015 Renderform Cruise Night Stunticon Weapon Pack - $25



2017 Ener-Con T-Shirt featuring Jazz art(same as my avatar) from TFcon super fan Paul Gubernarchuck, aka Guber! - $20 (Limited Sizes Available - Medium, Large and XL I think)



Free Ener-Con 2017 Shot Glass with an purchase!



Please PM if interested!!!!! Attached Thumbnails

__________________