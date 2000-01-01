Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
Today, 11:17 AM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,312
Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
Haven't seen too many Omegas in the wild compared to Predaking, Trypticon and the likes. Is he more limited?
My BST list is HERE.
HERE
.
Pascal
Today, 11:22 AM
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 102
Re: Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
No, not intentionally. I’d expect to see him be more ubiquitous as we near the holiday season.
