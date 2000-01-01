Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:17 AM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,312
Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
Haven't seen too many Omegas in the wild compared to Predaking, Trypticon and the likes. Is he more limited?
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:22 AM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Generation 2
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 102
Re: Is Omega Supreme harder to find?
No, not intentionally. I’d expect to see him be more ubiquitous as we near the holiday season.
Lioconvoy81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Hasbro Transformers Combiner Computron Technobots Lot
Transformers
TFCon 2019 MMC Bedrock Bulkhead Exclusive - SOLD OUT! - IN HAND!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Transformers
Machine Robo Vintage 1984-85 JETTRANSER W-MR-01 COMBINATORS + MRT-41 SCRATCH
Transformers
TFCon DC Exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS01P Pharaoh SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Polar Claw (Kenner-1996) MIB Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.