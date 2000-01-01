Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Blackarachnia trading card
Today, 07:28 PM
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 300
Blackarachnia trading card
I got this card when I got Warpath yesterday, and I'd like to trade it for a Transformer. Make me a fair offer if you're interested in trading for it.
Today, 07:47 PM
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,276
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
I'll take kup if you don't want him.lmk
Thanks
Today, 08:51 PM
wesperino
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 580
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
Is this a rare card to get? I’m so confused by this post.
Today, 08:56 PM
SHCKWAVE
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal,Canada
Posts: 443
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
Quote:
Originally Posted by
wesperino
Is this a rare card to get? Im so confused by this post.
LOL So was I. It can't be that rare as I've 2 of her already? But I admit I have no clue whatsoever.
