Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Blackarachnia trading card
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:28 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 300
Blackarachnia trading card
I got this card when I got Warpath yesterday, and I'd like to trade it for a Transformer. Make me a fair offer if you're interested in trading for it.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16144683762676303094003142768980.jpg Views: 10 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 48649  
Amandahugnkiss is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:47 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,276
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
I'll take kup if you don't want him.lmk
Thanks
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #3
wesperino
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 580
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
Is this a rare card to get? I’m so confused by this post.
wesperino is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:56 PM   #4
SHCKWAVE
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal,Canada
Posts: 443
Re: Blackarachnia trading card
Quote:
Originally Posted by wesperino View Post
Is this a rare card to get? Im so confused by this post.
LOL So was I. It can't be that rare as I've 2 of her already? But I admit I have no clue whatsoever.
SHCKWAVE is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reveal the Shield Deluxe Tracks MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Thrilling 30 Deluxe Hoist MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Deluxe Wheeljack MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Thrilling 30 Deluxe Trailcutter / Trailbreaker MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations CHUG Deluxe Segeant Kup MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reveal the Shield Deluxe Bumblebee MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.