Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,936

Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Class Megatron (Transformers 2007) Found At US Retail



News hat for 2005 Boards member*megatronski for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Class Megatron (Transformers 2007) At US Retail. SS-54 Megatron (from the first live-action movie) was spotted at*Wal-Mart in Lakewood, Colorado. While there was no sign of his wave partner SS-53 Mixmaster, we hope he will surface any time soon. Happy hunting!



The post







More... News hat for 2005 Boards member*megatronski for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Class Megatron (Transformers 2007) At US Retail. SS-54 Megatron (from the first live-action movie) was spotted at*Wal-Mart in Lakewood, Colorado. While there was no sign of his wave partner SS-53 Mixmaster, we hope he will surface any time soon. Happy hunting!The post Studio Series Wave 8 Leader Class Megatron (Transformers 2007) Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.