Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Starscream and Constructicons
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:38 AM   #1
TrevG1
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 2
Starscream and Constructicons
Hello I'm selling my Wal Mart Exclusive Starscream and Constructions.

Both are MIB and unopened.

$250 for the Constructicons
$150 for Starscream

I'm in the Winnipeg area. Local buyer's only.

Thanks!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20190820_041440.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 44573   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20190815_143755.jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.0 KB ID: 44574  
TrevG1 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
iGear - IG-C02 - Con Air Raptor Squadron - Sky-Wind ( Skywarp )
Transformers
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09 Perceptor Transformers Masterpiece
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hoist NISB Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 NISB Grapple Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Walmart Exclusive Hasbro Universe MISB
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-08 Azalea Asterisk TFCon Chicago 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.