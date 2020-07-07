Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Comic-Con@Home Sunday: Imagination and Fun For Kids ? The IDW Way, The Writer?s Journ


Comic-Con@Home*begins in two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Sunday’s schedule includes the following panels featuring Transformers comics talent (all times listed are PDT): Imagination &#38; Fun for Kids – The IDW Way!* Sunday, July 26  10:00am – 11:00am YouTube: https://youtu.be/Dh1sG8tLAcM Tune into this engaging exploration of comics and graphic novels for kids! Moderator and author Sam Maggs (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel) joins some of the best storytellers in the IDW Publishing stable including Evan Stanley (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tony &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con@Home Sunday: Imagination and Fun For Kids – The IDW Way, The Writer's Journey appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



