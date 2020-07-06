Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Netflix?s War For Cybertron New Promotional Image


Netflix have updated their home page with an official new War For Cybertron promotional image plus the latest trailer. The image is visible only if you access the site via your mobile. The art features a very nice group shot of several character from the show. Don’t forget that there are just a few days left for War For Cybertron’s premiere this July 30th! Enjoy the complete mirrored image after the jump and let us know your expectations about this new Transformers series on the 2005 Boards!

The post Netflix’s War For Cybertron New Promotional Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



