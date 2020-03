freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 402

Where did the Walmart.ca Jetfires go? Hey



Question for you guys. Last week Walmart.ca had 220 Seige Jetfires in stock for $129, now they are all gone.



It's not on the website being sold by Walmart (only a third party for $189) and stocktrack.ca has updated with the zero stock



Where did they go?



Could they have sold them to another retailer like Winners or something?



Thoughts?

