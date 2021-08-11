|
First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Pipes
Also coming to us courtesy of fxfranz
on Instagram, it seems we have our first look at the Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Pipes figure! A redeco/retool of Deluxe Huffer, Pipes is looking very accurate to his G1 counterpart. He’s shown off in these photos compared to the aforementioned Minibot, although at this time only in robot mode. We’ll hopefully be getting the official reveal soon, but for now check out the photos and let us know what you think on the boards.
