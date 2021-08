Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,960

First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Pipes



Also coming to us courtesy of



The post







More... Also coming to us courtesy of fxfranz on Instagram, it seems we have our first look at the Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Pipes figure! A redeco/retool of Deluxe Huffer, Pipes is looking very accurate to his G1 counterpart. He’s shown off in these photos compared to the aforementioned Minibot, although at this time only in robot mode. We’ll hopefully be getting the official reveal soon, but for now check out the photos and let us know what you think on the boards.The post First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Pipes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca