Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look at Transformers Generations Selects Bluestreak


Coming to us from fxfranz on Instagram, we have what may be our first look at a potential Transformers Generations Selects Bluestreak figure! A redeco of Earthrise Bluestreak, the two are also compared here, although only in robot mode as of right now. Hopefully we’ll get more details on him soon, but for now you can check out the photos after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards.

Old Today, 12:54 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
Re: Possible First Look at Transformers Generations Selects Bluestreak
Sweet, the mold works extremely well in these colors.
