Possible First Look at Transformers Generations Selects Bluestreak
Coming to us from fxfranz
on Instagram, we have what may be our first look at a potential Transformers Generations Selects Bluestreak figure! A redeco of Earthrise Bluestreak, the two are also compared here, although only in robot mode as of right now. Hopefully we’ll get more details on him soon, but for now you can check out the photos after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards.
