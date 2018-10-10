Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,239
Show Me Your Face! ? Mysterious Character Concept Art Revealed As Alpha Trion?s Titan


And we have seen the light! Yesterday, a mysterious character concept art*surface via South African Online toystore Toy Adventures*and it sure caught the attention of fans. A lot of speculation came from this art, some of us placed our bets on a new character for the upcoming Siege line, even when the drawing didn’t match the current Siege art style. However, we didn’t have any reliable source to confirm our theories. Thanks to 2005 Boards user*tackertackle*for his amazing detective work, we can say “Mystery solved!” and confirm that (sadly) this is no new character or toy, but an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Show Me Your Face! – Mysterious Character Concept Art Revealed As Alpha Trion’s Titan Master Sovereign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



